Deal Alert: Save up to 39% off Facebook Portal video-calling devices

Back in September last year, Facebook announced the updated Portal family of home video-calling devices. The updated Portal and Portal Mini devices feature a unique picture frame design. The Portal Mini has an 8-inch HD display while the Portal has a 10-inch HD display. These Portal devices will adjust brightness and color of the displays based on your surroundings. They also have a built-in speaker and they now support WhatsApp video calling. You can now get up to 39% off Facebook Portal video-calling devices. Find the deal prices below.

Highlights of Portal devices:

Portal’s AI-powered Smart Camera intelligently pans and zooms to stay with the action so you can move and talk freely while always being in frame.

Smart Sound enhances the voice of whoever is speaking while minimizing unwanted background noise.

You can disable the camera and microphone with a single tap or a sliding switch. A red light next to the lens indicates the camera and microphone are off.

There’s an integrated camera cover if you want to physically block the camera lens.

“Hey Portal” feature enables seamless voice interaction with Portal devices. You can view, hear and delete any of your “Hey Portal” voice interactions in your Facebook Activity Log. You can also turn off voice storage in Settings anytime, which means that your voice interactions are not stored or reviewed.

Story Time on Portal brings stories to life with animation, music and AR effects.

Portal TV also lets you watch shows like “Red Table Talk” and other Facebook Watch content.

Portal’s Superframe can display your favorite photos, videos and birthday reminders so you always feel a little more connected to your family and friends.

With the Amazon Prime Video app on Portal, you can stream your favorite shows and movies, including Amazon Originals.

You can also download other apps like Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio, iHeartRadio, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, Starz, Pluto TV, Red Bull TV and Neverthink with more apps coming soon.

All Portal devices have Alexa built in, and you now have access to Alexa skills on Portal. Listen to music, check the news, get local search results, control your smart home and view the results on screen.

Find the deal here at Amazon.

https://youtu.be/BPj4_0zxSLg