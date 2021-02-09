Deal Alert: Get $200 discount on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S21 Colors

Amazon is now offering a flat $200 discount on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones. After the discount, the Galaxy S21 starts at $699, the Galaxy S21 Plus starts at $799 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at $999. In addition to the discount, you can also save $100 when you purchase the new Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds along with the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21:

  • Pro Grade Camera: Zoom in close, take photos and videos like a pro, and capture incredible share-ready moments with our easy-to-use, multi-lens camera
  • Sharp 8K Video: Capture your life’s best moments in head-turning, super-smooth 8K video that gives your movies that cinema-style quality
  • Multiple Ways to Record: Create share-ready videos and GIFs on the spot with multi-cam recording and automatic professional-style effects
  • 30 Space Zoom: Get amazing power and clarity, zoom in from afar or magnify details of nearby objects; Zoom Lock keeps focus and stability
  • Higher Resolution: 64 MP camera system captures and shares detailed portraits, stunning landscapes and crisp close-ups
  • All Day Intelligent Battery: Intuitively manages your cellphone’s usage to conserve energy, so you can go all day without charging (based on average battery life under typical usage conditions)
  • Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Galaxy 5G; More sharing, more gaming, more experiences and never miss a beat

Find the deal here at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus:

Find the deal here at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

  • Pro Grade Camera: Zoom in close, take photos and videos like a pro, and capture incredible share-ready moments with our easy-to-use, multi lens camera
  • Sharp 8K Video: Capture your life’s best moments in head-turning, super-smooth 8K video that gives your movies that cinema-style quality
  • Multiple Ways to Record: Create share-ready videos and GIFs on the spot with multi-cam recording and automatic professional-style effects
  • 100x Zoom: Get amazing clarity with a dual lens combo of 3x and 10x optical zoom, or go even further with our revolutionary 100x Space Zoom
  • Highest Smartphone Resolution: Crystal clear 108MP allows you to pinch, crop and zoom in on your photos to see tiny, unexpected details, while lightning-fast Laser Focus keeps your focal point clear
  • All Day Intelligent Battery: Intuitively manages your cellphone’s usage to conserve energy, so you can go all day without charging (based on average battery life under typical usage conditions)
  • Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Galaxy 5G; More sharing, more gaming, more experiences and never miss a beat

Find the deal here at Amazon.

