Deal Alert: Get a huge discount on Apple Watch Series 5

The latest generation Apple Watches rarely get a significant discount from retailers. From yesterday, Amazon US is offering a $84 discount a two particular models of Apple Watch Series 5. Find the details below.

Highlights of Apple Watch Series 5:

New Always-on Retina display that can display watch face all the time. Several advanced technologies work together to deliver this new feature, including the industry’s only low-temperature polysilicone and oxide display (LTPO), ultra-low power display driver, efficient power management integrated circuit and new ambient light sensor.

Apps are optimized for always-on display.

New S5 chip that delivers improved performance.

Up to 18 hours of battery life.

Built-in compass. Developers can also take advantage of compass through APIs.

Customers can use the new Compass app to see heading, incline, latitude, longitude and current elevation. Users can even add one of three new Compass complications to their watch face to see direction at a glance.

International Emergency calling support that works regardless of where the device was originally purchased or if the cellular plan has been activated.

The Noise app helps users understand the ambient sound levels in environments such as concerts and sporting events that could negatively impact hearing

