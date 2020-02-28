Woot is now offering refurbished Samsung Galaxy S10+ at an incredibly low price point. The Galaxy S10+ is now available at a starting price of $440 at Woot. And if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you’ll also enjoy free shipping. The Galaxy S10+ usually costs more than $1,000 at Amazon, so basically you’re getting a refurb model lower than half of its original price and more importantly, the smartphone is just a year old.

Woot also offers a 90-day warranty, so in case you run into trouble in that time period, you’ll be able to request a replacement. The Galaxy S10+ is “expected to have a moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings. Outside of their physical appearance, they have been tested to be in full working condition. Batteries are tested to function at minimum 85% capacity.”

Galaxy S10+ features

6.4-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED InfinityEdge display with Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

128GB/expandable up to 512GB/1TB with micro SD card

12MP Telephoto rear camera, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 16MP ultra-wide rear camera, 10MP front selfie camera, 8MP RGB Depth front camera

Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch

Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it

Intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone

You can buy Samsung Galaxy S10+ at a price point of $440 here from this link. If you want to cash in on the deal, you should buy it right now as the offer is valid for today.

via 9to5toys