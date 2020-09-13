Deal Alert: ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 2-in-1 laptop with Ryzen 7 and 512GB SSD available for just $699

by Pradeep

 

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 laptop

If you are looking for a mid-range laptop that offers great value for your money, check out this new deal from Amazon. ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 2-in-1 laptop sporting a sleek Bespoke Black finish is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 4700 mobile processor with 8GB memory and features a 512GB PCIe SSD. A sturdy 360° hinge holds the display firmly at any angle, allowing you to use VivoBook Flip 14 as a traditional laptop, a tablet, or anything in between. This laptop is now available for just $699, check out this deal here.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 features:

  • Powerful & efficient AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.1Hz)
  • Windows 10 Home, 512GB SSD and 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14” Full HD Wideview touch display (with glossy finish) with up to 178° viewing angle optimized for entertainment
  • 12.9” wide, 0.7” thin with a stunning 82% screen-to-body ratio; Brushed aluminum chassis and lightweight at 3.3 pounds
  • Stylus included

Find the deal here at Amazon.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments