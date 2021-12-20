Deal Alert: ASUS VivoBook 14 laptop with Intel Core i3 and Full HD display available for $329

ASUS VivoBook 14 laptop with Intel Core i3 11th Gen processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and 14-inch Full HD LED display is now available for just $329. With the built-in fingerprint sensor and Windows Hello, you can enjoy seamless authentication.

Also, this laptop comes with a reversible USB C 3.2 port, USB 3.2 Type A and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI output, and a microSD card reader. Like other Windows 10 laptops, you will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 OS for free.

Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.