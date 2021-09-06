Deal Alert: Acer Swift X with Ryzen 7 5800U CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU and 16GB RAM available for $999

Acer Swift X

Back in May, Acer announced the new Swift X ultrathin-and-light laptop. Amazon US is now selling a fairly high-spec version of this laptop for just $999. For $999, you will get Ryzen 7 5800U CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

Acer Swift X features:

  • Ultimate Performance. Uncompromised Battery Life: Speed up tasks with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor with Zen 3 Core Architecture, available for ultrathin laptops, so you can save time and get back to creating
  • RTX, It’s On: The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU (4GB GDDR6 VRAM) is powered by award-winning Ampere architecture with new Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors supporting DirectX 12 Ultimate for incredible creativity
  • A True Visual Representation: Create your best content on the 14″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Widescreen LED-backlit 100% sRGB display with 300 nits brightness and 16:9 aspect ratio
  • Internal Specifications: 16GB LPDDR4X memory (maximum 16GB); 512GB NVMe SSD; 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology; Bluetooth 5.2
  • Windows Hello with Fingerprint Reader: Biometric fingerprint reader and Windows Hello sign-in options help keep your Acer PC secure
  • Using Alexa on your PC is as easy as asking a question. Just ask and Alexa can check your calendar, create lists, play music, answer questions, read the news and more.
  • Made to Move: At just 3.06 lbs, this Acer Swift X laptop is ready to go where you go. The metal design is thin and lightweight, but packs a whole lot of battery power with fast charging capability
  • Hear It to Believe It: Stream music, play back videos, and hear it all with optimized bass response and distortion prevention from DTS Audio in the dual front-facing speakers
  • Ports For All Your Accessories: USB Type-C Port USB 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) DisplayPort over USB Type-C & USB Charging, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (1 Power-off Charging), HDMI 2.0 with HDCP support, Headphone/Microphone-in Jack, DC-in for AC adapter

Find the deal here at Amazon.

