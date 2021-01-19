Deal Alert: Acer Spin 5 laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for just $839

If you are looking for a powerful portable laptop with an affordable price tag, check out this new deal on Acer Spin 5. Amazon US is now selling the Acer Spin 5 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $839. This convertible device also comes with an Acer Rechargeable Active Stylus for inking experience.

Acer Spin 5 highlights:

10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor (Up to 3. 9GHz) 16GB LPDDR4X Memory 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

13.5″ Acer VertiView 2K 2256 x 1504 Widescreen IPS LED-backlit Touch Display (3:2 aspect ratio) Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802. 11ax Backlit Keyboard fingerprint reader up to 15 hours battery life

2 – USB 3. 1 Type C port supporting USB 3. 1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, USB Charging, DC-in, 2 – USB 3. 2 Gen 1 port (one featuring power-off charging) & 1 – HDMI 2. 0 port

Co-Engineered for Mobile Performance by Intel and Acer Rechargeable Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1. 0

