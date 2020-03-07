Deal Alert: 15-inch Surface Book 2 $500 off

Microsoft is expected to release a Surface Book 3 soon, which makes it a perfect time to pick up a deal on the Surface Book 2.

Microsoft is now offering up to $500 discount on the 15-inch Surface Book 2 without dedicated GPU in the US.

Normally $1,999, the detachable is now only $1,499, with an eighth-gen Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Surface Book 2 comes with 8th gen Intel Core processors, allowing you to run professional-grade software, apps, and PC games with ease. The updated PixelSense Display delivers stunning, lifelike visuals from virtually any angle. And, the Surface Book 2 offers up to 17 hours of battery life.

If you need the power of a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce graphics for fluid immersive experiences when you connect Windows Mixed Reality headsets, those models are also $300 off.

You can get the deal here from Microsoft Store.

Via Neowin