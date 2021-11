Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel with Intel Core i7 6-Core (10th Gen), 16GB RAM and 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD is available for just $999 from B&H. Find the deal here.

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is a 15.6-inch convertible model (CC315-73G) that supports Wacom EMR pen. Acer’s Ezel Hinge gives you six convertible modes to choose from, allowing you to easily create, collaborate, and share in whichever mode you choose.

You can find the deal here at B&H.