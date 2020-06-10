Dead Spacer writer’s next project will be revealed during PS5 event

The next video game project from Dead Space writer Anthony Johnston will be revealed tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Johnston told fans that he’s been working on a big video game project for the past two years and that the game will be finally revealed during the upcoming PlayStation 5 reveal event tomorrow.

“As some of you know, I’ve been working on a big videogame for almost 2 years now,” the Dead Space writer said on Twitter. “In totally unrelated news, you should all watch the PS5 launch event on Thursday.”

When asked if the writer could give fans a tiny hint towards what they can expect from the game reveal, Johnston said, “you play a character having a really bad time”. Well, that sounds very Dead Space.

Now, Johnston isn’t just known for his work on the Visceral Games’ horror series. Since working on that franchise, the writer has created narratives for such projects as: Atomic Blonde, Binary Domain, Shadow of Mordor and more.