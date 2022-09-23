Dead Island, Hunting Simulator 2 now in Xbox Free Play Days

Spice up your weekend with the two games Xbox is offering for its Free Play Days until Sunday, September 25, at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now try Dead Island Definitive Edition and Hunting Simulator 2.

Dead Island

Definitive Edition (Free Play Days)

Visit Banoi, a tropical island resort paradise, which will soon be your prison with zombies threatening to tear your flesh. The virus is spreading to the resort’s employees and other folks trapped on the island, and you are one of the few people immune to it. Fight for your life to escape this hell through melee combat and 4 players co-op campaign in an open world. Smash heads, crack skulls and slice ‘em up. Show no mercy. It’s either you live or end up as the next meal of the island’s foul monsters.

Hunting Simulator 2

Xbox One at 60% off: $19.99 (Free Play Days)

Xbox X|S at 60% off: $19.99 (Free Play Days)

No need to spend on gas this weekend and prepare your things to hunt in a remote forest. Hunting Simulator 2 will let you experience a life-like hunting game featuring the vivid environments of the Colorado plains, the Texan desert, and the forests of Europe. There are 33 animal species with realistic behaviors to chase, and you will be given the choice of 160 weapons, accessories, clothing items, and even hunting dogs.