Dead Cells gets its 23rd update with some seriously big weapons to go bonk with, sending your enemies right to the grave.

The new ‘Whack-a-Mole’ update features three new hefty weapons as well as an assortment of new mutations to spice up the already stellar roguelike gameplay.

Included in this update, which you can read the patch notes of here, is also a rebalancing of the difficulty curve, to help you find the perfect balance of difficulty you’re looking for.

Also launching today is the Bad Seed DLC for mobile devices. The DLC includes three new biomes, five new enemies, a new boss and as well as a slew of new weapons and items.

To celebrate, the game is currently the base game on mobile is currently on sale until April 6th.