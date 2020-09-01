Dead by Daylight next-gen upgrades include 4K/60fps and more

Behaviour Interactive’s beloved asymmetric multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight will be seeing a wealth of free visual upgrades for next-gen consoles.

With the reveal of a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X, players will be able to experience a “massive graphical overhaul” when they update their hardware whenever the two consoles release. The game will even run at 4K 60fps! Cyoar, numbers!

Revealed through a new video on the official Dead by Daylight YouTube channel, via Gematsu, the horror game is currently being completely updated to look nicer… Well as nice as a spooky blood-soaked environment can look. All of these upgrades are also coming to the PC version as they’re made.

Dead by Daylight will soon benefit from completely upgraded models, textures, animations, lighting and more to “improve the immersion tenfold, making the environments as realistic as a scary, disturbing nightmare.”