Microsoft has revealed that four games will be joining Xbox Game Pass console this month, including DayZ, Final Fantasy IX and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Here are the upcoming games and their introduction date:

DayZ ([email protected]) – May 7

An unforgiving, authentic, open world game where each one of 60 players on a server follows a single goal: Survive as long as they can, by any means necessary. There are no superficial tips, waypoints, or help given to you. Every decision matters with no saves and no extra lives where mistakes can be lethal. Your choices and decisions will create a gameplay experience that’s completely unique.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – May 7

America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him. Includes access to Red Dead Online (Xbox Live Gold required).

Final Fantasy IX – May 14

Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria. To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle. Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey in this classic entry in the heralded Final Fantasy series.

Fractured Minds ([email protected]) – May 19

Fractured Minds is an immersive artistic short game, exploring anxiety and mental health issues. Embark on a journey through the human psyche to experience the everyday challenges associated with these conditions.