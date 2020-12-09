If the OneDrive Web app’s complete lack of Dark Mode has been keeping you up at night, the good news is that the wait is nearly over.

Microsoft has announced it plans to bring Dark Mode to the web way back in July, but there has been no movement since then, despite the OneDrive apps getting dark theme support some months ago.

Fortunately, it seems Dark Mode fans will not have to wait much longer, as an announcement on the Microsoft 365 Admin centre has confirmed the feature will be arriving in January 2021.

Microsoft has already previewed the feature in September at the Ignite event, which can be seen above.

The feature will be rolling out to business first, and the roll-out should happen over the course of weeks.

via OnMSFT, Neowin