Dan Houser departs from Rockstar Games 22-years after founding the company

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser is leaving the prestigious game development studio in March of this year.

Announced via a Take-Two press release this evening, the sudden reveal is a surprise for many.

“After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company,” Take-Two wrote. “Dan Houser’s last day will be March 11, 2020. We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.”

Founding the company alongside brother Sam Houser in 1998, Dan Houser has been a driving force in bringing many of Rockstar’s greatest ambitions into fruition. From the creation of Grand Theft Auto to writing and producing Red Dead Redemption, Houser has helped to create huge strides in the gaming industry.