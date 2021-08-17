CD Projekt has finally unveiled the first free DLC coming to Cyberpunk 2077 after its rather disastrous launch and subsequent patching into being actually playable.

Revealed during a live stream, the DLC will launch alongside the game’s 1.3 patch which includes a staggering number of changes and fixes to the once broken game, and thankfully it’s set to be released “really soon.”

Anyone hoping for a serious story expansion as the first DLC is sadly going to be disappointed, as instead CD Projekt’s first free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 is only an assortment of cosmetics and in-game rewards for yourself and Johnny Silverhand.

The first three free DLC’s for Cyberpunk 2077 are as follows:

Johnny Silverhand’s Alternative Appearance

Multilayered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket

Archer Quartz “Bandit”

Thankfully, the planned story expansions, which were similarly delayed with the rest of the game, as still planned for sometime in the future, but with so much time having been spent on patching Cyberpunk 2077 rather than making new content, they’re still likely a while away yet.