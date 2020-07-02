CD Projekt RED has revealed that the Cyberpunk 2077 wall-running ability has been removed from the game.

Originally shown off in a short part of the game’s official gameplay reveal during 2018, the always-awesome wall-running ability was used to quickly gain the high ground on a group of enemies. It was pretty damn cool!

Unfortunately, the Cyberpunk 2077 wall-running ability has been scrapped due to “design reasons”.

“Ah, the wall running,” revealed level designer Max Pears to Game Reactor. “That is something that we removed due to design reasons, but there’s still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that’s for sure.”

While extremely disappointing – Titanfall 2 will remain the best wall-running video game – Cyberpunk 2077 still offers players a lot of vertical movement during combat, you’re just not able to turn yourself into a parkour Wizard anymore. That’s a bit of a shame.