CD Projekt RED’s upcoming sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will be even more beautiful than we first though as Nvidia reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 RTX features.

Originally revealed to utilize ray-tracing for the game’s diffuse global illumination, Cyberpunk 2077 RTX features will now include all of the following features:

Ray-Traced Diffuse Illumination – “This captures sky radiance as well as emissive lighting from various surfaces, which is difficult to achieve with traditional rendering techniques.”

– “This captures sky radiance as well as emissive lighting from various surfaces, which is difficult to achieve with traditional rendering techniques.” Ray-Traced Reflections – “In Cyberpunk 2077, ray-traced reflections are used on all surfaces and can trace ranges for up to several kilometers, enabling realistic reflections across vast view distances.”

– “In Cyberpunk 2077, ray-traced reflections are used on all surfaces and can trace ranges for up to several kilometers, enabling realistic reflections across vast view distances.” Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion – “Ambient occlusion is a shading and rendering technique used to calculate how exposed each point in a scene is to ambient lighting, which results in the rendering of new AO shadows that ground objects and naturally darken surfaces, objects, and other game elements.”

– “Ambient occlusion is a shading and rendering technique used to calculate how exposed each point in a scene is to ambient lighting, which results in the rendering of new AO shadows that ground objects and naturally darken surfaces, objects, and other game elements.” Ray-Traced Shadows – “Ray tracing enables developers to bring pixel-perfect shadows to games, free from the compromises and limitations of shadow maps.”

All of these effects will be powered by Microsoft’s new DirectX 12 Ultimate DXR ray-tracing API to further optimize the game’s ray-tracing performance. However, with so many Cyberpunk 2077 RTX features available to turn on at once, how will gamers be able to run the RPG?

Thankfully, Nvidia has announced that Cyberpunk will be able to utilize Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 AI upscaling technology to increase lower resolution images to higher resolutions – a feature that’s remarkably efficient.