The 1.2 patch for Cyberpunk 2077 is coming soon and brings with it a whole heap of fixes to make it that little bit more stable.

With a staggering 505 items in the exhaustive list, it would take a long time to read through them all. But you can do that here with the official list of changes if you really want to!

Obviously, the most important change on the list is “Cat food needed to adopt Nibbles can now be bought at several food shops around Night City.” though there are plenty of other good ones.

Most of the patches revolve around NPC behaviour and curtailing glitchy behaviour from the player character V. A lot of these are meant to stop the game from soft locking in a lot of places, so the overall questing experience should be a lot smoother.

There’s currently no date on when this patch beyond the “coming soon” that the Twitter post for the change list clued us in on.

Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 is coming soon! Here’s a list of the most notable changes coming in this update:https://t.co/wNRJL2mwj9 pic.twitter.com/Fc2lU1474W — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 29, 2021

After the state that Cyberpunk launched in, it’s safe to say that sweeping patches like this are probably needed, and a good sign that like No Mans Sky, Cyberpunk 2077 might become the game it was destined to be, especially after its source code was stolen and sold previously.