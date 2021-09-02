Despite previously promising next-gen updates for late 2021, CD Projekt “can’t say with full certainty” that the next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 will come out this year.

“Keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can’t say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change,” CD Projekt’s SVP of business development, Micha? Nowakowski, told investors during their recent H1 2021 results call, according to VGC.

With numerous delays before launch and a long wait for post-launch stability improvements, it’s hardly a surprise that Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen patch may have to be pushed back, even if it is disappointing news for console fans who’re eagerly awaiting a version that might be more than just satisfactory.

On top of the stability improvements that we should hopefully see from a new update, Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen version also promises ray-tracing as well as faster load times for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players.

The Witcher 3 is also planned to be getting a next-gen update, however, in the results call Nowakowski announced to investors that development “is ongoing, and we cannot be absolutely dead certain that the release schedule will not change.”

Despite the uncertainty of when the launch exactly might be, Nowakowski concluded by saying that, “we definitely are aiming with both titles for late 2021 and I don’t want to be more specific at this moment in time,” so there is still hope of a release in 2021.