After rumours of Cyberpunk 2077 microtransactions circulated online, developer CD Projekt RED explained that any additional micro purchases will be multiplayer only.

In an investor’s call where CEO Adam Kicinski revealed that the game’s post-launch expansions would be revealed soon, the CEO said, “We are never aggressive towards our fans. We treat them fair and we’re friendly. So of course not, we won’t be aggressive. But you can expect great things to be bought.”

“Same as with our base game, our single-player games. We want gamers to be happy while spending money on our products. Same with microtransactions. So you can expect them, of course, and Cyberpunk 2077 is a great setting to sell things, but it won’t be aggressive.”

After this, numerous outlets reported that Cyberpunk 2077 microtransactions would be included in the single-player portion of the game. That is not true, Cyberpunk 2077 microtransactions are simply multilayer only.

“Nothing changed. Cyberpunk 2077 is a single player game with zero microtransactions. One single purchase. No tricks. Don’t believe the clickbait,” posted the Cyberpunk Twitter account.

“Cyberpunk multiplayer/online, which is a separate project, will have some microtransactions, but we said that a year ago already. Like always, expect us treating your money with respect.”

Nothing changed. Cyberpunk 2077 is a single player game with zero microtransactions. One single purchase. No tricks. Don't believe the clickbait. https://t.co/qX0iZwsAf2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 7, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer will be a separate component to the game that will launch sometime after the game’s launch. The component is rumoured to be a free-to-play addition.