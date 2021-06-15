IGN have spotted today that Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store, but you can’t buy it quite yet.

You’ll be able to find the once delisted title for yourself if you manually search the game, however, you’ll only be able to wishlist the game, or redownload it if you bought it previously and didn’t refund it.

As we’ve reported recently, CD Projekt has been struggling to get the title back on the PlayStation Store after its exceptionally rough launch. After numerous patches and improvements, it was revealed through a shareholder meeting that the decision to reinstate the game “is an exclusive decision of Sony,” according to Adam Kicinski, president and joint CEO at CD Projekt.

It’s looking now like CD Projekt might have finally done enough now since the title has popped back up on the PlayStation Store, although we likely weren’t meant to see it since there hasn’t been any official announcement as of yet.

While this appearance is undoubtedly a good sign for those wanting to finally enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation, there’s no news of an official second PlayStation release date yet, or whether more patches are required before its return to the store.