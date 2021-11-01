In a revised update roadmap, CD Projekt Red has announced that content for Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed once again, for the second time since the game’s release.

The new quiet update to Cyberpunk 2077’s roadmap has revealed that “updates, improvements, and free DLC’s” have all been delayed until some point in Q1 of 2022, which means we could be waiting for new content all the way up until March next year.

With next-gen editions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt similarly being delayed into 2022, it appears that Cyberpunk is facing quite the content drought, as the last update the game received, which implemented a slew of fixes alongside the games first free DLC, launched in August.

With CD Projekt Red facing what can only be seen as a mountain of development troubles, hopefully, the recent acquisition of the US-based studio, The Molasses Flood, will help ease development woes and get things back on track before the newly acquired studio is let loose on their own “ambitious project which is based on one of CD Projekt’s IP’s.”

It’s currently unclear just when the next updates and free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 will launch beyond the ambiguous window of Q1 2022. In the update to the roadmap, CD Project only said that they’ll “have more to say about that in the coming months,” so we’re just going to have to wait and see.