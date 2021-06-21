After being pulled from the PlayStation Store shortly after its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally back on PlayStation’s storefront.

This re-release comes after Cyberpunk 2077 appeared mysteriously onto the PlayStation store last week without much official explanation until a while after it was discovered.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been frequently receiving updates since its launch on the 10th of December 2020, with the decision ultimately being left to Sony on whether Cyberpunk would be reinstated, CD Projekt’s joint CEO, Adam Kicinski, confirmed.

In an investor meeting, Kicinski revealed that “we are still in discussions and with every patch the game gets better and there is a visible progress.” While he said that Cyberpunk’s return “is an exclusive decision of Sony,” it appears that the latest big patch has done enough as Cyberpunk is finally back.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available at PlayStation Store. Work on the PS4 version continues, with fixes and updates to be released throughout the year: https://t.co/XWCfOEQrLS For the best experience on PlayStation, playing on PS4 Pro or PS5 consoles is recommended. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 21, 2021

It’s not all good news for PlayStation fans who’ve been eagerly awaiting the return of Cyberpunk 2077 however as this re-release comes with a warning, with PlayStation saying “purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended.”

Instead, it’s recommended that “for the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems.” It’s unsurprising that Sony’s more powerful hardware is recommended with Cyberpunk 2077 being notoriously such a handful to run.