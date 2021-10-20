Cyberpunk 2077 may have launched back in December of last year, but don’t think for a second that just because it’s out that the much-maligned game is immune to any more delays.

CD Projekt Red has done it again, they’ve managed to delay Cyberpunk 2077 once more by pushing back the release date of the next-gen PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S versions until 2022.

“Based on recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development of both games, we decided to postpone their releases until 2022,” CD Projekt Red announced on Twitter, while also revealing that the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has also been delayed.

Unluckily for fans of 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game has been pushed back even further into 2022 than Cyberpunk 2077, with CD Projekt Red now anticipating a launch within the second quarter of 2022.

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4v — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 20, 2021

Signing off their message, CD Project Red gave their “apologizes for the extended wait, but we want to make it right,” which is a very understandable sentiment considering the rather disastrous state that Cyberpunk 2077 originally launched in.

A few months prior, CD Project Red had told investors that they’re “definitely are aiming with both titles for late 2021,” however at the time they knew that “we cannot be absolutely dead certain that the release schedule will not change.”