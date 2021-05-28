In a report by Gamesindustry.biz, CD Projekt has appointed a new game director for Cyberpunk 2077, Gabriel Amatangelo.

Amatangelo was formerly the creative director for Cyperpunk 2077 after joining CD Projekt in January 2020. In this new role, he will be leading the continued development of Cyperpunk and its future expansions.

The former game director Adam Badowski will now be focusing on “other leadership duties inside the company,” according to Gamesindustry.biz’s report. This will include assisting in the transition to “RED 2.0” which is CD Projekt’s multiple parallel AAA development strategy.

Amatangelo will likely also now have the job of appeasing Sony, who are still yet to let Cyberpunk 2077 back onto their PlayStation storefront after the state it launched in. With a few more polishing patches, hopefully, PlayStation gamers will be able to enjoy the title once again in the future.

The new Cyberpunk 2077 game director follows the departure of the games quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, who recently stepped down from the company after twelve years, leaving another position to fill.