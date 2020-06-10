Cyberpunk 2077, the upcoming open world sci-fi RPG from CD Projekt Red, will apparently not be available to play on Google Stadia upon the game’s launch.
As spotted by ComicBook Gaming, a press release from CD Projekt Red states that the Google Stadia version of the game is only set to launch sometime in 2020.
The press release also specifies that Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on September 17th, 2020, for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, so it’s most likely not just a case of poor wording.
There’s no specification on exactly when the Stadia version of the game will be launching, but we can safely assume that it’ll be sometime between September 17th and December 31st, 2020. We’ll update if we get a set date or any clarification.
Cyberpunk 2077 is a narrative-driven, open world RPG set in the most vibrant and dangerous metropolis of the future — Night City. The game follows the story of V, a hired gun on the rise in a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners and corporate life-hackers. Featuring CD PROJEKT RED’s hallmark concept of choices and consequences, players will face difficult decisions that ripple through the entire game. Winner of over 200 awards, Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the universe of the classic pen & paper RPG system, Cyberpunk 2020.