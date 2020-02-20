GeForce NOW users will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 the same day the game launches – so long as they purchase it through Steam.

GeForce NOW allows you to use the power of the cloud to play your already owned PC games anywhere. That means that as long as you own a certain game on a certain platform, you can play it in high definition on your PC, Mac, NVIDIA SHIELD, or Android phone.

For those worried about additional costs, don’t be – GeForce NOW offers two tiers of subscription, one of which is free. That means that, as long as you buy Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam and have a compatible device, you’ll be able to play it on other GeForce NOW supported devices for no extra cost.

As per a post on the official NVIDIA forums, Cyberpunk 2077 will be one of the few games available through GeForce NOW to support ray-tracing. At the moment, the only other games with RTX enabled are Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Metro Exodus, and Deliver Us the Moon.

It should be noted that NVIDIA’s game streaming service will not automatically support every single game you own on a compatible platform. For example, GeForce NOW users can’t play Activision Blizzard games after the studio opted to withdraw its entire gaming library.

For more information on GeForce NOW, you can follow the link here to read about membership options, how it works, and what each tier offers.

In related Cyberpunk 2077 and NVIDIA news, there’s going to be an official limited edition NVIDIA Cyberpunk 2077 GPU. Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on September 17th for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with a launch on Google Stadia planned for sometime in the future.