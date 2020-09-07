CD Projekt RED has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 expansions will be revealed “fairly soon”.

With the upcoming release of CD Projekt RED’s ambitious first-person RPG Cyberpunk 2077 this November, many fans are already looking into the future: Cyberpunk 2077 expansions.

CD Projekt president Adam Kici?ski revealed through a company conference call that the developer would be revealing the game’s planned DLC expansions “fairly soon”.

“Yes, you can expect a similar path [to The Witcher 3] after release,” Kici?ski explained. “You can expect more, actually. We’re not going into too many details today, but everything will be clear before release.

“As we are close to the release, expect the post-release plans to be revealed fairly soon; a series of free DLCs and expansions will be described – as I said, you can expect it fairly soon and then everything will be made clear.”

Cyberpunk 2077 expansions will likely be full of content when they release later in the game’s lifecycle. Considering how gigantic the DLC was for the developer’s last title, The Witcher 3, players will likely be treated to some sizable additional content.