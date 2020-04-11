CD Projekt RED has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 DLC will be “no less” than that of The Witcher 3.

The upcoming AAA RPG may still be quite a few months from release, but the Polish developer hasn’t shied away from its promise of post-launch support.

In a Polish Q&A translated by VGC, the developer revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 DLC will be treated in the same vein as that of The Witcher 3, which saw two huge expansions and a bunch of smaller free updates.

“[Cyberpunk will have] no less DLC than The Witcher 3 had,” revealed CD Projekt president, Adam Kici?ski. The President continued saying that the DLC will release in, “a similar scenario to The Witcher 3”.

On top of Cyberpunk’s slew of DLC, CD Projekt is also working hard to bring a full-fat multiplayer experience to the game for 2021. We wonder if the multilayer experience will be exclusive to the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Cyberpunk 2077 will also receive a free update for Xbox One owners who purchase an Xbox Series X.