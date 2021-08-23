Thanks to YouTuber Tyler McVicker, it appears that Cyberpunk 2077’s cancelled multiplayer might still be in production due to files found within the games recently 1.3 update.

The update, which was over a staggering 40 GB on PC, featured a long list of changes to performance as well as UI tweaks, on top of bringing in the games first free DLC, however it appears that the most interesting content was lurking hidden amidst the files.

Hiding within the game’s executable are new mentions to upcoming content, brought in by this new 1.3 patch, which include both “CyberpunkMulti,” as well as “ep2” McVicker explains, saying that this confirms a second unannounced expansion for the game is in the works.

Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer was previously cancelled back in March of this year when CD Projekt joint CEO Adam Kicinski announced that they’ve “reconsidered” their plans for the game during a strategy update.

Despite Cyberpunk 2077’s first online component being cancelled, McVicker explained in his video that “CyperpunkMulti” could potentially be the second iteration of multiplayer for the game as it’s its own game state within the executable files.

Similar to the old multiplayer files, which are now marked appropriately as “MultiplayerOld” within the game’s executable it’s possible that these new multiplayer files are merely remnants from development since the original multiplayer was designed alongside the main game, meaning they shared files and filenames.

While these new files are a promising sight of future content to come, there’s been no word from CD Projekt yet about any of these new discoveries, so we may be waiting some time yet for official news or release dates for any upcoming content.