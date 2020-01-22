Cyberpunk 2077 console performance allegedly caused recent delay

Cyberpunk 2077 console performance has been a focal point of discission for many gamers, but this controversial aspect of the unreleased title may have contributed towards the game’s recent delay.

According to Polish insider Borys Niespielak, the recent release push from April to September is due to unsatisfactory console performance. According to Niespielak, the developer is unhappy at the level of performance on current-gen consoles.

Revealed during a podcast on YouTube, translated by altchar, the insider stated that Cyberpunk 2077 console performance is currently “extremely unsatisfactory”. Niespielak especially notes that base Xbox One performance is an issue.

The insider stated that he was told if “this [performance] problem with Xbox has not been solved by January 2020, the release date must be postponed.”

CD Projekt RED recently blamed the game’s delay on the amount of bugs currently plaguing the game; with Cyberpunk being such a huge game we imagine both causes are the case.

“There’s technical bugfixing and polishing, but as we’ve said – we have the game,” CD Projekt explained. “It’s playable; the whole game. It’s been like that for a couple of months. But it’s fairly complex – there are just some glitches, but we’re not talking about some fundamental mechanisms, but with the level of complexity, polishing is just a complex task.”

With the upcoming RPG currently being touted as the swansong of the generation, all eyes are glaring at CD Projekt.

We have reached out to CD Projekt RED for comment.