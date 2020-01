Microsoft has just released a Windows 10 cumulative update for users of the Insider Preview Build 18363.628.

KB4532695 delivers additional corrections, as well as improvements in stability, security and the experience of updating to Windows 10.

The cumulative update can be downloaded by all users of Windows 10 November 2019; and is available through Windows Update.

A changelog isn’t available yet, but we’ll update you when it’s released.

Source: WindowsblogItalia