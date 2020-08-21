Crysis Remastered releases on September 18th for Epic Games Store, PS4 and Xbox

Crysis Remastered finally has a release date for its non Nintendo Switch port.

Coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Epic Games Store on September 18th, Crysis Remastered aims to be a true upgrade of the 2007 PC-melting shooter.

Developer Crytek has released a promotional video for the upcoming remaster that shows the upgrades of the upcoming remaster compared to the original.

Not only have textures been overhauled, but lighting has been completely retooled as well. There’s ray-tracing for water reflections and ray-traced ground reflections. If you want shiny new textures you can have a gander at 8K ones. Wow!

Have a look at the trailer below: