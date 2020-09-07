Can it run Crysis Remastered? Most probably! Developer Crytek has revealed the Crysis Remastered PC spec requirements – they’re quite reasonable!

Published on the game’s Epic Games Store store listing, the Crysis Remastered PC spec requirements are certainly much higher than that of its 2006 incarnation, but they aren’t asking for RTX 3090s. That’ll be up to modders.

Take a look at the Crysis Remastered PC spec requirements below:

Minimum PC requirements CPU: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TI /AMD Radeon 470

Storage: 20GB

DirectX: DX11 Recommended PC requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

RAM: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56

Storage: 20GB

DirectX: DX11

Crysis Remastered was delayed on consoles and PC to further improve the game’s visual fidelity. With the game’s reputation for pushing hardware to its limits, developer Crytek took the fan disappointment to heart.

The upcoming remaster is going as far as including ray-tracing on Xbox One X, surely pushing the current-gen console as far as it can go.

Crysis Remastered launches on September 18th on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.