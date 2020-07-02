Crysis Remastered delayed after disappointing fan reactions

Crytek has revealed that Crysis Remastered has been delayed following disappointing fan reactions towards the game’s graphical fidelity.

Following the release of leaked screenshots and trailers of the game’s remastered version, fans were mixed at the game’s upgraded visuals with many expecting this long-awaited return to gaming’s most infamously beautiful video game.

In response, Crytek revealed a three week delay of Crysis Remastered to deliver an “undeniably high quality game” and allow the game to get “up to the PC and console breaking standard you’ve come to expect from Crysis games.”

“Your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game,” Crytek said on Twitter, “and we are committed to delivering just that. To ensure that we meet that commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (all platforms) and trailer premier by a few weeks.”

“This extra time until release will allow us to get Crysis Remastered up to the PC- and console-breaking standard you’ve come to expect from Crysis games. We hope you understand what we’re up to — and that you stay with us while we take the time to make a few more improvements.”

Crysis Remastered is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.