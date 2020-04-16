CRYENGINE creators Crytek are bringing back their iconic PC shooter for Crysis Remastered.

While the developer has been teasing something regarding the return of their extremely memeable hardware-intensive game, Twitter user RobotBrush discovered the game’s existence through, well, Crytek’s own website.

The website claims that the as-of-now unannounced Crysis Remastered will be coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

“Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware – and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch.”

Since the game’s PC version natively supports ray-tracing functionality, we’re hoping the title will also see an upgraded release on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 to truly show an evolutionary jump.

As for the Nintendo Switch version of the shiny new version of Crysis, we expect it to be an extremely interesting port. While Crytek has experience porting to Nintendo Switch with the release of their free-to-play multiplayer FPS Warface, that game’s graphical quality is far below Crysis.