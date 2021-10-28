Paradox has announced that Crusader Kings 3’s upcoming Royal Court expansion has been delayed into 2022 in order to make it more stable.

“We are not, at the moment, entirely satisfied with Royal Court’s progress, especially regarding its stability,” Paradox explained in a forum post. “There are a number of bugs we really need to iron out, and are taking more time to make sure it is in line with the standards you would expect from us.”

Because of this, Crusader Kings 3’s first expansion, which will be adding “a set of features entirely new to the CK series, including cultural evolution and language,” won’t be coming out until some ambiguous point in 2022.

It’s unclear at the moment just when Crusader Kings 3’s Royal Court expansion is set to launch, with Paradox only saying that they’ll release more information “Soon™” so hopefully we won’t be kept waiting for too long.

The team at Paradox went on to explain that “all of our team is hard at work following their projects through to completion and making sure that all the tasks that they started are fully realized and supported. This means they are going to keep up their hard work and make sure that Royal Court is the success that both their efforts and your expectations deserve.”