Big Ant Studios has announced that Cricket 22 – The Official Game Of The Ashes, has been delayed a week due to “factors beyond our control.”

While Big Ant Studios didn’t get into the specifics of just what these factors are, it’s believed to be related to the sexting scandal facing Australia Test Captain Tim Paine, who stepped down from his role as captain last Friday.

As a result of the investigation into Paine’s historic texts, and his subsequent stepping down, Big Ant Studios is having to remove the defamed cricketer from the game by updating the game’s cover art, as well as “other visuals and team lists.”

As a result of having to do this extra work, the critical day 1 patch which was in the words has “needed to be revoked,” and a new version of this patch won’t be ready until a week later on December 2nd.

Big Ant Studios later announced that replacing Paine on the cover of Cricket 22 – The Official Game Of The Ashes will be Pat Cummins, vice-captain of the Australian men’s cricket team. Cummins will feature alongside Australian women’s team captain Meg Lanning.

An important statement on #Cricket22. Please share widely. pic.twitter.com/NE5YizsgHK — Big Ant Studios (@BigAntStudios) November 22, 2021

The new release date of Cricket 22 – The Official Game Of The Ashes is now December 2nd, where it will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.