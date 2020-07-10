Crash Bandicoot is getting a mobile game that sees Crash racing across Wumpa Island, avoiding obstacles, smashing crates, and battling bosses in order to save the world from Dr. Neo Cortex once more.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run comes courtesy of developers King, who are perhaps most well known for the Candy Crush series and its various spin-offs.

Crash Bandicoot is back, but this time he’s on the run and on mobile! That means high-speed battle runs across Wumpa Island to save the multiverse from the evil Dr. Neo Cortex; smash crates, avoid obstacles and run into your favorite characters…Not to mention battling your favorite Crash bosses, earning rewards, base building and weapon crafting – all with a customizable Crash!

Pre-registration for the game is open now, with those who pre-register earning themselves an exclusive “Blue Hyena” skin upon the game’s launch.

In related news, the next mainline instalment in the series, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, is set to launch on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd, 2020.