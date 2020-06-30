After reports surfaced regarding Crash Bandicoot 4 apparently containing in-game purchases, developer Toys For Bob has taken to Twitter to clarify that the game will not contain microtransactions.

“We’re seeing confusion about #MTX in @CrashBandicoot 4 and want to be ? clear: There are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in #Crash4,” the studio Tweeted. “As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game.”

Earlier this week, it was discovered that the Microsoft Store pre-order page for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time featured a disclaimer under the game’s pre-order button that says “Offers in-app purchases.”

While Toys For Bob didn’t clarify any further, it’s likely that the pre-order bonuses were somehow flagged as microtransactions somewhere along the line. We’ll update if we receive any explanation.

Despite the devs stepping forward to explain the situation, some fans still expressed their concern, noting that Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled also claimed to have no microtransactions before publisher Activision added in-game purchases after the game’s launch.

It’s About Time – for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot™ game! Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to launch on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd, 2020. It’ll cost $59.99 and also takes place immediately after the events of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

You can pre-order the game on the Microsoft Store by following the link here and on the PlayStation Store by following the link here.