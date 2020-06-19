The Taiwanese Ratings Board has slipped up yet again and leaked the upcoming Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time ahead of its reveal.

Created by the studio behind the fantastic Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, Toys for Bob, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is the first proper sequel to the marsupial’s original PlayStation trilogy.

The listing puts the game as a title releasing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4; while both the Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy made their way to Nintendo Switch we may have to wait for that version.

“Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli,” reads the game’s description. “The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.”

Source: Gematsu