The newest instalment in the Crash Bandicoot franchise, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, will be launching on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd, 2020.

The game was actually leaked earlier this week by the Taiwanese Ratings Board and is being developed by Toys for Bob, who did excellent work on the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will go for $59.99 and takes place immediately after the events of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. If you want to feel old, the original version of Warped came out in 1998.

Rewinding time back to the end of Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up after Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy and Uka Uka were last stranded on a distant planet. After decades of fruitless attempts, the trio finally make their escape, ripping an Evil-Scientist-sized hole in the fabric of space-time in the process. Now all that stands between them and total dominion over the multiverse are two fuzzy marsupials from N. Sanity Island.

“Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time stands on the shoulders of the core precision gameplay we all fell in love with in the ‘90s,” said Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys for Bob.

“This epic new adventure spans space and time, introducing new ways to platform that both long-time fans and new players alike will enjoy mastering. Get ready to fall in love with the mutant marsupials all over again!”