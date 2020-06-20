Microsoft has finished tearing down Cortana, their digital assistant, and is now in the process of building it up, adding new functionality and features.

Amongst the improvements is new UI elements, as noticed by ALumia, who posted videos of a new splash screen and scrolling UI that is coming to the app soon.

The new splash screen features what I am sure Microsoft would call a delightful animation.

Cortana is getting a new animated splash screen pic.twitter.com/o0yBeKythC — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) June 20, 2020

The UI is also getting a back to the bottom scrolling button, which I assume would encourage users to explore the app more while still being able to return home easily.

Cortana is also getting this one pic.twitter.com/WoGQsh7otO — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) June 20, 2020

Microsoft is currently promoting Cortana as a solution to stay on track in Windows 10—To help users save time, find what they need and stay focused.

It features a new chat-based Cortana experience focused on enhancing productivity. With this, you can ask Cortana using natural language to quickly check your schedule, connect with people, set reminders, or add tasks in Microsoft To Do.

You can also find local information, get definitions, and keep track of the latest news, weather, and finance updates with Bing as a Cortana optional connected service.

The new productivity-focused experience is generally available in English for customers in the United States with the Windows 10 May 2020 update. In the coming months, with regular app updates through the Microsoft Store, Microsoft is planning to enhance this experience to support wake word invocation and enable listening when you say “Cortana,” offer more productivity capabilities such as surfacing relevant emails and documents to help users prepare for meetings, and expand supported capabilities for international users.

Hear Microsoft these and other improvements in their video below: