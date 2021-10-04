Early this year, Microsoft announced that Cortana is extending support in Microsoft Teams mobile apps for iOS and Android to additional regions. Microsoft has now confirmed that Cortana voice assistance in the Teams app and Microsoft Teams display is now available for EDU customers in UK, India, Canada, and Australia.

With Cortana voice assistance, you can call someone or perform class-related tasks, you can message someone or send message to your class. Also, you can find and share files, and search or navigate within the Teams mobile app or on the Microsoft Teams display.

Teams users will see the Cortana mic when opening Teams mobile app in iOS or Android and Users can speak to Cortana by clicking on the microphone button located in the upper right of the Teams mobile app.

They can connect with someone while on the go by making a voice query such as “call Megan” or “send a message to my next meeting.” Users can also join meetings by saying “join my next meeting.” Users can also share files and check their calendar.

The roll-out of the expansion is expected to be complete in November.