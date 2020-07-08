Cortana coming soon to Microsoft Teams mobile apps

As we reported earlier, Cortana assistant is coming soon to Microsoft Teams mobile apps. Using Cortana, you can make a call, join a meeting, send messages, share files and more. You can also say commands like “Share the sales report with James” to Cortana for making quick actions through voice.

These voice assistance experiences are delivered using Cortana enterprise-grade services that meet Microsoft 365 privacy, security, and compliance commitments.

Cortana will be available in the Teams mobile app on iOS and Android in the coming weeks for Microsoft 365 Enterprise users in the U.S. in English.

Source: Microsoft