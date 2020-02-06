Nintendo has issued an apology for “inevitable” production and shipment delays of Nintendo Switch consoles, Switch accessories, and copies of Ring-Fit Adventure, citing the coronavirus outbreak as the cause behind the delays.

In a notice on the official Nintendo website, the company says that it apologises for any inconvenience caused and that Nintendo will be monitoring the situation as closely as possible.

At the moment, it appears these delays are only affecting products that are made in China and sold in Japan. It’s not currently clear whether the coronavirus outbreak will affect the production of Switch consoles, accessories, or copies of Ring Fit Adventure for non-Japanese markets, but we’ll keep you updated.

Nintendo has also confirmed that the pre-order date for the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed Switch in Japan has also been pushed back to an undetermined date. The release date of the console in Japan is unaffected.

A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, it’s the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99.https://t.co/MC5dJ11F3U pic.twitter.com/VigTPi4NDB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

In related Nintendo Switch news, at the end of January, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that there would be no new Switch model during 2020.

“According to the conventional wisdom for dedicated video game platforms, Nintendo Switch should be entering the midway phase of the hardware lifecycle,” Furukawa also said. “But we believe we have built a foundation on which we can pursue further growth opportunities for Nintendo Switch.”

Furukawa also said that Nintendo feels that “we have not yet fully communicated the special features and appeal of Nintendo Switch Lite, so we will continue to address this going forward.”