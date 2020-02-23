Coronavirus outbreak had an adverse effect on the technology industry as we saw companies pulling out of events and forced GSMA to cancel MWC 2020. Recently, Facebook announced that the company will be cancelling its annual Marketing Summit. Now, Verizon has announced its decision to pull out of the RSA conference citing the Coronavirus outbreak as the reason.

RSA conference is one of the biggest security-focused conferences in the world and it sees participation from big names such as IBM, Infosys and Verizon. However, the company announced this week that it’s withdrawing participation from the conference.

We learned today that Verizon has decided to no longer participate in RSA Conference 2020 as a Gold Sponsor. We understand and respect their decision. With registration opening tomorrow and more than 40,000 conference attendees arriving in San Francisco over the weekend and early next week, San Francisco Mayor London Breed informs RSAC participants in an open letter to all that the City has been “working with global, federal and state health agencies to monitor the virus in order to protect residents, businesses and visitors.” The Mayor reiterates that the “risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 in San Francisco is low, as the virus is not circulating within our community.” – RSA

Verizon is not the only company to withdraw from the conference. Last week, AT&T and IBM also cited Coronavirus outbreak as the reason for withdrawal from the conference. The RSA Conference organizers said they respect the decision taken by Verizon and are monitoring Coronavirus outbreak. They have assured that they will be taking the measures to ensure no one gets infected.